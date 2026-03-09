Isaiah Likely Headed To Giants On Three Year $40 Million Deal: Report

Source: Joe Sargent / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens could see two familiar faces heading to the New York Giants, as tight end Isaiah Likely and All Pro punter Jordan Stout are reportedly set to reunite with head coach John Harbaugh in New York.

According to the Associated Press, Likely has agreed to a three-year contract worth $40 million with the Giants, while Stout is expected to sign a three-year deal valued at $12.3 million. Both individuals spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the contracts cannot become official until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday.

Likely, who turns 26 in April, is expected to play a major role in the Giants’ offense led by coordinator Matt Nagy. The system is expected to be built around quarterback Jaxson Dart. Standing at 6 foot 4 and weighing 245 pounds, Likely’s versatility could allow him to line up both as a tight end and in the slot.

The move comes as wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is reportedly departing to join former Giants coach Brian Daboll in Tennessee.

During his four seasons in Baltimore, Likely recorded 135 receptions for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns while playing under Harbaugh with the Ravens.

Stout also brings consistency to New York’s special teams unit. The veteran punter averaged 50 yards per punt last season, his fourth year in the NFL. Following his signing, the Giants released punter Jamie Gillan, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The Giants have also been active making roster moves ahead of free agency. The team agreed to re sign veteran tight end Chris Manhertz, while running back Devin Singletary restructured his contract to remain with the team. Returner and receiver Gunner Olszewski also agreed to return.

With about $14 million in salary cap space entering free agency, Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen are expected to continue reshaping the roster as the Giants prepare for the upcoming season.

Isaiah Likely Headed To Giants On Three Year $40 Million Deal: Report was originally published on 92q.com