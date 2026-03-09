Silly Games, Pricey Prizes: Ari Fletcher Says She's Suing Akademiks Over Defamatory Dating Gossip—'I'm Taking It To Hell'

Ari Fletcher is not letting DJ Akademiks play with her name or her reputation, and is promising to “take it to hell” after the streamer claimed that she “slept with half of Atlanta.”

Source: Carson Ming/Earl Gibson III

The influencer and entrepreneur recently hopped online to check the hip-hop commentator after a clip from one of his livestreams started making the rounds on social media. In the now-viral video, Akademiks spoke on rumors about Ari and Lil Baby sparked by Jayda Cheaves, claiming he didn’t think the speculation was that far-fetched.

While discussing the situation, Akademiks doubled down on his opinion and made some pretty wild claims about Ari’s dating history. According to him, she’s known for dealing with multiple rappers in the industry, which led him to make some disrespectful remarks about her.

At one point during the stream, he went as far as calling Ari “community p***y,” while claiming “everybody” in Atlanta had been involved with her.

“Everybody f*** Ari. I’m talking about the popping rappers. Half of Atlanta f*** Ari. This is just what it is,” Akademiks said during the livestream.

It didn’t take long for that clip to start circulating across social media, and Ari wasted no time stepping in to shut things down.

Shortly after the video started trending, Ari took to X (formerly Twitter) with a message that made it clear she’s not brushing this off. Instead of trading insults online, she hinted that she may be taking things a lot further.

“I want everybody to pay very close attention to what I’m about to do to @Akademiks,” she wrote. “I let y’all play for way too long but you KEEP defaming my character. I’m taking it to hell. I hope that streaming money tucked b***h cause I’m coming!”

The situation has already sparked plenty of reactions online, with many fans calling out Akademiks for the comments and others debating whether public figures should expect this kind of speculation in hip-hop media spaces.

Still, a lot of people pointed out the timing too. It’s Women’s History Month, and the internet had plenty to say about a woman’s name getting dragged through the mud over rumors and speculation.

Either way, Ari Fletcher made one thing crystal clear: if you’re going to speak on her name, you better be ready to stand on it.

Silly Games, Pricey Prizes: Ari Fletcher Says She's Suing Akademiks Over Defamatory Dating Gossip—'I'm Taking It To Hell' was originally published on bossip.com