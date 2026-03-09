Listen Live
United States, Israel Divided On Iran Oil Depots Strike

According to reports, over 30 oil depots in Iran were struck by Israeli forces, more than officials in the United States expected.

Published on March 9, 2026
As the situation in Iran continues to unfold, there appears to be an ideological rift between the United States and Israel over the strikes. According to inside sources, the allies are at odds over missile strikes at several oil depots, which could have serious consequences for the Iranian people.

Axios reports that 30 oil depots were struck on Saturday, and Israeli officials did give the United States an advance notice of the attack. However, it appears that Israel’s offensive maneuver has the potential to undermine the quality of life for Iranian civilians, but also impact rising oil prices even further.

The Israeli Defense Force claims that hitting the depots is a necessary part of the strategy and weakens Iranian military actions. Further, it aimed to send the message that Iran should stop striking Israel’s civilian areas.

An unnamed United States official told Axios, “We don’t think it was a good idea,” in connection with the oil depot strikes. In response, an unnamed Israeli official reportedly responded with “WTF.”

“The president doesn’t like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn’t want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices,” said one of President Donald Trump’s advisers to the outlet.

The conflict in Iran has raged on for the past 10 days.

Photo; Getty

United States, Israel Divided On Iran Oil Depots Strike was originally published on hiphopwired.com

