South London Rapper Dot Rotten Passes Away At 37

Dot Rotten, the London rapper and producer known for his impact on the grime scene, has reportedly passed away, according to multiple sources.

Published on March 9, 2026
Source: Jabpromotions / Getty

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The South London artist first entered the music scene under the name Young Dot before later changing it to Dot Rotten. After releasing his first mixtape in 2007, he quickly began gaining attention within the grime community.

His early momentum eventually led to a deal with Mercury Records and nomination for the BBC Sound of 2012. As an MC, Dot continued to build his reputation and even landed a notable placement on Ed Sheeran’s record “Goodbye to You.”

Beyond rapping, the Overload rapper was also highly respected for his production work, including credits on a grime classic “XCXD BXMB.”

News of his passing shocked the whole grime scene, with many of his peers and fans taking to social media to share tributes and reflect on his influence.

“Talent in abundance. His impact on the scene was not just as a brilliant artist but also the guidance and inspiration he gave to hundreds of other aspiring creators around him. Never, ever received the accolades or rewards for his craft that it deserved. Rest in peace, Dot.”

Another tribute read:

“We owe Dot Rotten so much you could never even comprehend. I’m devastated.” Another user said that “Dot Rotten was ahead of his time.”

Rest in peace, Dot Rotten.

South London Rapper Dot Rotten Passes Away At 37 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

