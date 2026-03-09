Listen Live
Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

Published on March 8, 2026
At least 10 rounds were fired at a Beverly Hills residence belonging to Rihanna on Sunday while the singer was home.

Savage X Fenty Celebrates Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Los Angeles Times reports that a woman fired several shots toward the property, with at least one round penetrating a wall of the mansion. Authorities responded to a report of gunfire around 1:21 p.m., and a 30-year-old female suspect was later taken into custody, according to police.

Police said the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle parked across the street from the residence. Dispatch audio cited by the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that approximately 10 shots were fired before the vehicle, described as a white Tesla, fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

No injuries were reported in the incident, LAPD Sgt. Jonathan de Vera told the Times.

Rihanna reportedly lives at the colonial-style property in the Post Office area of Beverly Hills with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three young children; sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born Sept. 13, 2025.

Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This story is still developing…

