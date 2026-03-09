The Consequences Of Poor Financial Health On Young People

Trying to save for the future? These smart saving habits will help you to cut costs and build your investment.

Some reasons why financial planning is important for young adults are that poor finances negatively impact their self-esteem, relationships, and social habits.

Anyone who has been in debt or has had financial troubles knows how distressing it can be and how debilitating it can be on mental health. Study after study shows that financial worries can lead to psychological distress, the Journal of Family and Economic Issues reports.

Love Money? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This applies to every demographic, be they young or old. Financial health matters to young people because they are just starting out in life and haven’t really formed a solid financial foundation yet. The student debt crisis doesn’t help the situation, either.

Impact on Self-Esteem and Confidence

It can be hard on young people when they see everyone around them living a certain kind of lifestyle and wonder why they aren’t able to maintain a modicum of financial balance in their own lives. The contrast can lead to doubts in themselves and a severe impact on self-esteem and confidence.

They don’t realize that they are just at the beginning of their journey, and everyone who’s in that position struggles a bit at first. It’s normal and shouldn’t be considered a failure on their part.

Strained Relationships and Social Isolation

Unfortunately, young people do blame themselves for their financial ill-health, and this leads to them running away from relationships and friendships in a bid to protect themselves from criticism. No one wants to be in debt and deal with a financial mishap.

However, things happen, and when they do, people isolate themselves to protect their ego.

Education Is Crucial to Solving Millennials’ Financial Challenges

The most important step anyone can take, young or old, to gain financial independence or freedom is to gain knowledge. Of course, there are dozens of resources online on stock markets, investing, crypto, and budgeting.

However, sometimes you just need someone on your side working with you one-on-one. If you are wondering, “Do I need a financial planning specialist?” the answer could well be yes!

For some odd reason, financial knowledge is not often taught in schools or universities. We are just expected to know how to manage money on our own without any outside help. That’s ludicrous.

Just like you needed someone to teach you how to drive, the same applies to financial knowledge as well. Young adults’ financial issues will not be solved by ignoring them or running away from them.

Also, no, you do not need to wait until you are making a lot more money to get a financial planner. The sooner you start managing your money well, the more well-off you will be in your older years. It all starts with one baby step.

Financial Health Begins With Knowledge

If you have no idea how to save money or what to do with said money, then it’s time to get a financial planner. Financial health will not appear in your life out of nowhere. Just like you have to work hard in a gym to achieve physical health and that perfect body, the same applies to your money.

Enjoyed this article? Please check out related articles on our website and stay informed.