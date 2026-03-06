What most drivers wish they knew before shopping for SR22 coverage

Unsplash.com royalty-free image #JgEtmgOjoew, 'man driving straight on pathway during day time' uploaded by Alex Jumper (https://unsplash.com/@alexjumper), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/JgEtmgOjoew on January 20th, 2019. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

Some things to be aware of when it comes to SR22 insurance are that it’s not really insurance coverage but a filing, not every insurance company offers it, and your rates will typically increase with SR22 coverage.

Most drivers in America aren’t truly aware of SR22 until after they have a license suspension or traffic violation. It can be confusing to navigate the world of SR22 coverage because you wish to get back on the road quickly, but the resources out there might be varied and complicated.

The first thing to remember is that SR22 isn’t a type of insurance coverage.

SR22 Is a Kind of Filing, Not Insurance Coverage

Love 97.9 The Beat? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This is something that confuses a lot of people. It’s important to understand the difference here, though, before you get SR22 coverage.

SR22 is a certificate that’s filed by the insurance company with the state, claiming that you have the minimum liability coverage. Once you have some serious traffic violations, like DUI convictions, driving without insurance, or multiple traffic violations, you will need SR22 coverage.

Once filed, the state monitors this SR22 coverage to ensure it stays valid for at least 3 years (that’s the usual period).

Why Doesn’t Every Insurance Company Offer SR22 Filings?

Many bigger insurance companies will offer SR22 certificates, but not all! If you aren’t sure about SR22 requirements or need California SR22 insurance savings, then you will have to do your research.

If your insurance provider doesn’t provide SR22 certificates, you will have to switch providers. That’s not convenient, but it’s better than not being able to drive until your traffic violation is expunged from your records, which could take years.

Your Rates Will Likely Increase

Before you start Googling “insurance shopping advice” for SR22-related information, understand that because you are now considered a high-risk driver (after getting those serious traffic violations), your insurance rates will typically increase.

That’s why shopping around and getting quotes from several different insurance companies will help.

Why Does SR22 Coverage Need to Be Continuous?

You cannot, under any circumstances, let your SR22 coverage lapse. If you miss any premium payments or you cancel the coverage, then your insurer is required to notify the state immediately.

This will result in an immediate license suspension and restart the required filing period. If you aren’t good at remembering to pay your premiums, then set up automatic payments or a reminder for yourself.

Reading up on SR22 insurance tips will be useless for you if you miss a payment and lose your license.

Driver Insurance Insights to Keep You Informed

With your serious traffic violation in place, you are already dealing with a lot. Losing your license on top of everything would just be painful and might even cause you financial distress.

That’s why getting SR22 coverage is so helpful. All you need to do is keep up with the payments, and you are good to go.

Found this article useful? Please check out related articles on our website to keep learning about this interesting topic.