Tonii Boii Talks “Child Support” & Hustling on Morning Hustle

Orlando native Tonii Boii recently joined The Morning Hustle to drop gems on music, fatherhood, and securing the bag. The independent artist proves that staying culturally connected and empowering your community is the ultimate key to longevity.



Tonii Boii is currently riding high on his viral country-infused track, “Child Support.” While the catchy song tackles a relatable issue for many, he clarified the lyrics are just storytelling. In real life, the rapper takes pride in his large family and maintains solid, relationships with the mothers of his children. He understands that humor and authentic storytelling resonate deeply with our community.

His journey as an artist is deeply rooted in his childhood. Growing up with severe asthma, he spent a lot of time indoors watching visionaries like Tupac. This inspired him to look beyond just making music. Instead of bragging about wealth, Tonii Boii decided to use his platform to tell real stories, celebrate diversity, and show folks how to build their own empires from the ground up.

That entrepreneurial spirit led him to create multiple streams of income. His Orlando food truck, “Unc Spot,” has become his most lucrative business. Cooking actually started as a therapeutic outlet for his mental health and quickly blossomed into a thriving community staple.

When asked for advice for aspiring artists, Tonii Boii kept it entirely real. He urged creators to throw away the small box and think bigger. Because the music industry is 95 percent business, he emphasized the importance of having a regular job to fund your studio time. You cannot hustle in the streets and focus on your craft at the same time.

Tonii Boii shows us exactly what it means to lead an inclusive journey, mixing raw talent with serious business savvy.

