How curb appeal impacts property values in growing communities

Vecteezy royalty-free image #9377626, ‘A model house and an hourglass are placed on the table next to it.’, retrieved from Vecteezy on August 18th, 2024. License details available at https://www.vecteezy.com/licensing-agreement, image licensed under the Vecteezy Pro License

Some simple steps to take to improve curb appeal are landscaping and weed management, replacing or painting your front door, and cleaning up the trim.

Have you ever driven by a neighborhood when house hunting and stopped just because every house in the neighborhood is so well kept, with the grass trimmed, the house painted, and everything just so? Well, that’s the power of curb appeal.

Just like first impressions matter with people and books, the same applies to homes and buildings as well. They aren’t just dead pieces of concrete, but have life to them, which is apparent when you can enhance their beauty and property values merely by making a few changes.

It’s also not considerably expensive to improve your home’s curb appeal. All it takes is a few tweaks and a bit of time.

Start With Your Lawn

Landscaping is important not only because it improves your curb appeal, but also because it prevents pests and other critters from making their home on any garbage or trash that might infest your lawn. It all starts with removing all the weeds on your lawn using the local experts at Northern Arizona Weed Control.

It isn’t as simple as spraying some weedicide and hoping for the best. A weed management strategy is required, and that only comes with expertise.

You can also consider trimming any bushes, shrubs, or trees you might have, ensuring everything looks neat. Adding some flowers to your front lawn or some other ornamental plants adds that necessary depth and focal point.

People want to live in homes that look clean and liveable. They are more likely to bid on homes like that.

Don’t Forget About Your Doors and Windows

When was the last time you painted your front door or did anything to it? Your poor front door has probably taken the brunt of your family’s abuse over the years, as well as the harsh weather conditions. It’s time to give it some love.

Repaint it the same color or choose something different like burgundy, forest green, or matte black. Consider also adding some fancy hardware to your door, like a brass knocker.

Also, you could add window boxes to your windows to change things up. When people are searching for homes, they are trying to imagine themselves in that home, and adding whimsical items like window boxes helps make it more real for them.

Clean Up the Trim

Repaint your home’s exterior trim and notice how fast your house starts sparkling. It is really the simple things that will ensure your house doesn’t look as old as it is.

Think about how fast you start feeling better about yourself once you wear a new pair of better-fitting jeans or a new red lipstick. It’s the same for your home.

Instead of spending hundreds, all you need to do is change up a few things here and there, and your home’s curb appeal will grow exponentially. So will your home value.

Property Values Rise When You Improve Curb Appeal

Everyone always focuses on the home’s interior when trying to improve property values, but you can also get the same results by working on your home’s curb appeal. A bit of both, and you are golden.

