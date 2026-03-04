T.I. Speaks On 50 Cent Feud, Says Son King Harris Needs To ‘Chill Out’ After Wearing Shirt With 50’s Mom On It

T.I. understood family defending him but opposed crossing personal boundaries in feud

Rapper denied using conflict to promote new music, focused on moving past drama

Longstanding tension between T.I. and 50 Cent reignited, with families involved in online exchanges

T.I. couldn’t help but be proud of his offspring for defending him during a recent online spat with 50 Cent.

During a recent appearance on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, T.I. opened up about his family’s involvement in his ongoing tension with 50 Cent.

While speaking on the subject, the rapper made it clear that he didn’t push his sons to get involved—but he did understand why they felt the need to defend their family name. The Grand Hustle Records founder went on to say he took pride in seeing his family stand together during the public back-and-forth.

“The one thing that I am proud of out of all this is that the women and children in our family see that it’s a line of men that’s here against who-the-f**k-ever,” T.I. said.

Still, he admitted there was one moment that went too far for him. His son, King Harris, was spotted wearing a shirt featuring a photo of 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson, which he thinks crossed a line.

“I said that’s enough when I seen that da*n T-shirt,” Tip explained. “I said, ‘Man, chill out.’ I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated…So I don’t want to see my children doing others…”

For the Atlanta native, respect still matters, even when emotions are running high. He stressed throughout the conversation that certain personal boundaries shouldn’t be crossed, no matter how heated a feud becomes.

The friction between T.I. and 50 Cent has been building for years, largely fueled by social media jabs, interviews, and differing opinions on hip-hop culture, business, and loyalty. In recent months, the rivalry reignited after both rappers exchanged shots online, with 50 Cent taking aim at T.I.’s family and personal life, and Tip firing back in defense.

As is often the case with hip-hop beef, the back-and-forth quickly spilled over into memes, fan debates, and viral moments. That escalation is what eventually led to T.I.’s sons stepping into the spotlight, something he says he never intended.

During the interview, host Ebro Darden floated the idea that the renewed drama could be helping promote T.I.’s upcoming project, Kill the King. Tip immediately shut down that suggestion, saying: “I don’t give a f**k about that, man. I don’t give a f**k about that, bro.”

He persistently denied that the conflict was ever about marketing or attention and says he wouldn’t exploit personal issues for album sales.

According to T.I., the situation has now cooled off. He says he’s focused on putting the drama behind him and turning his attention back to his music and the next phase of his career.

