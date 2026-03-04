Listen Live
Diddy Scores Earlier Release Date While Fighting His Conviction

From June 4, 2028 to April 25, 2028.

Published on March 3, 2026
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

Diddy just caught a small but significant break in his ongoing legal saga. The Hip-Hop mogul has reportedly secured an earlier projected release date while he continues to challenge his conviction through the appeals process.

As per Page Six, Diddy’s time behind bars may be slightly shorter than originally expected. Updated federal records now show the Bad Boy founder has a revised release timeline, giving him a bit of daylight as his legal team continues to push for his conviction to be overturned or reduced.

The development comes as Combs remains locked in a broader legal fight tied to his 50-month sentence stemming from Mann Act–related charges. His attorneys have argued that the punishment handed down by the court was unusually harsh compared to similar cases and have filed appeals aimed at either vacating the conviction or securing a resentencing.

According to the report, the adjusted release date does not necessarily signal a major legal victory yet. In many federal cases, release projections can shift based on a variety of factors, including good-time credit, administrative recalculations, or other adjustments within the Bureau of Prisons system. Still, any movement in that direction is notable given how closely Combs’ case has been followed since his sentencing.

Diddy is currently serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal facility in New Jersey. While incarcerated, his legal team has remained aggressive in court filings, arguing that the trial included significant judicial errors that should be revisited by a higher court.

If the appeal gains traction, the music executive could potentially see a new sentencing hearing or even a partial reversal. If not, the earlier projected release date could still mean he returns to civilian life sooner than many originally anticipated.

For now, the case remains very much in motion as Diddy continues to battle the conviction while serving his sentence.

