Motorcycle Officer Struck in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-35

A motorcycle officer was struck in a hit-and-run crash on I-35 near North Stemmons Freeway and Inwood Road early Monday.

Published on March 2, 2026
Accident Messedamm Berlin
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Early Monday morning, a motorcycle officer was struck on I-35, the driver fled the scene, and police are searching.

The incident took place around 12:45 am as the officer on the motorcycle traveled north on North Stemmons Freeway. Near Inwood Road, a white SUV struck the officer, causing him to crash.

The officer managed to make it to safety on the shoulder, moments later a second vehicle struck the motorcycle knocking the bike off the freeway into the service road. The second hit caused the vehicle to spin 180 degrees before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The officer was transported to a local hospital by perimedics and is expected to recover.

Though the SUV fled the scene initially, investigators found the wrecked vehicle about 2 miles away.

The vehicle veered off the road, and the driver abandoned it, fleeing on foot.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details or the identity of the officer or his injuries.

The incident took place around 12:45 am as the officer on the motorcycle traveled north on North Stemmons Freeway. Near Inwood Road, a white SUV struck the officer, causing him to crash.

The officer managed to make it to safety on the shoulder, moments later a second vehicle struck the motorcycle knocking the bike off the freeway into the service road. The second hit caused the vehicle to spin 180 degrees before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The officer was transported to a local hospital by perimedics and is expected to recover.

Though the SUV fled the scene initially, investigators found the wrecked vehicle about 2 miles away.

The vehicle veered off the road, and the driver abandoned it, fleeing on foot.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details or the identity of the officer or his injuries.

