Motorcycle Officer Struck in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-35

Early Monday morning, a motorcycle officer was struck on I-35, the driver fled the scene, and police are searching.

The incident took place around 12:45 am as the officer on the motorcycle traveled north on North Stemmons Freeway. Near Inwood Road, a white SUV struck the officer, causing him to crash.

The officer managed to make it to safety on the shoulder, moments later a second vehicle struck the motorcycle knocking the bike off the freeway into the service road. The second hit caused the vehicle to spin 180 degrees before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The officer was transported to a local hospital by perimedics and is expected to recover.

Though the SUV fled the scene initially, investigators found the wrecked vehicle about 2 miles away.

The vehicle veered off the road, and the driver abandoned it, fleeing on foot.

