Latino Voter Spotlight: What to Know for the March Primaries in DFW

Latino Voter Engagement Spotlight: What to Know for the March Primaries in DFW

As we move through primary election season, voter engagement across Dallas–Fort Worth is increasing — and Latino voters continue to play a powerful and growing role in shaping local, state, and national outcomes.

Whether you’re a first-time voter or someone who participates every cycle, understanding how the process works helps ensure your voice is heard.

This guide provides non-partisan information about voting in Texas and resources available to the community.