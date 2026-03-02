Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty Trokiando Cuts: A Family Event Rooted in Community Sunday, March 15th, the community is coming together in Garland for something special. Exhibit Barbershop is hosting Trokando Cuts, a family-friendly event that celebrates culture, connection, and local pride. From fresh fades to polished rides, this isn’t just about haircuts — it’s about unity. Date: Sunday, March 15th

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: 6026 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX

More Than a Barbershop Event Trokiando Cuts is where community shows up for community. Supported by local businesses and entrepreneurs, this event highlights the power of grassroots collaboration. Vendors, food, fitness brands, creatives, and small businesses are all coming together under one roof to support one another and the families of Garland. When local businesses link up, the whole city wins.