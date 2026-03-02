Listen Live
Trokiando Cuts: A Family Event Rooted in Community

Sunday, March 15th, the community is coming together in Garland for something special

Published on March 2, 2026
Black multi-generation family counting coins
Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Trokiando Cuts: A Family Event Rooted in Community

Sunday, March 15th, the community is coming together in Garland for something special.

Exhibit Barbershop is hosting Trokando Cuts, a family-friendly event that celebrates culture, connection, and local pride.

From fresh fades to polished rides, this isn’t just about haircuts — it’s about unity.

Date: Sunday, March 15th
Time: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Location: 6026 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX

More Than a Barbershop Event

Trokiando Cuts is where community shows up for community.

Supported by local businesses and entrepreneurs, this event highlights the power of grassroots collaboration. Vendors, food, fitness brands, creatives, and small businesses are all coming together under one roof to support one another and the families of Garland.

When local businesses link up, the whole city wins.

Bring the Family. Bring the Energy.

This is a space for everyone — kids, parents, car lovers, entrepreneurs, and neighbors who just want to connect.

Expect good vibes, fresh cuts, clean trucks, and real conversations. Expect culture. Expect unity. Expect pride in where we’re from.

Trokando Cuts is a reminder that when we invest in our own, we build stronger neighborhoods.

Pull up this Sunday and be part of something bigger than just an event — be part of the movement.

