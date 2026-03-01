Astro-Forecast March1-7

Trust the Vibe: Your Weekly Affirmation for March 1–7

As we step into the first week of March, we’re moving through Pisces season — a time that invites intuition, creativity, emotional depth, and spiritual alignment.

This isn’t the week to force it. This is the week to feel it, trust it, and move accordingly.

With the Sun in Pisces, the collective energy is softer but stronger — less about ego, more about inner knowing. And if you’re tapped in, you already feel it.