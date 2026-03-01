Listen Live
Astro-Forecast March1-7

The first week of March, and Pisces season — a time that invites intuition, creativity, emotional depth, and spiritual alignment

Published on March 1, 2026
Astro Projections

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Trust the Vibe: Your Weekly Affirmation for March 1–7

As we step into the first week of March, we’re moving through Pisces season — a time that invites intuition, creativity, emotional depth, and spiritual alignment.

This isn’t the week to force it. This is the week to feel it, trust it, and move accordingly.

With the Sun in Pisces, the collective energy is softer but stronger — less about ego, more about inner knowing. And if you’re tapped in, you already feel it.

The Vibe This Week 🎧

Pisces energy heightens imagination, artistry, and intuition. For creatives, visionaries, artists, entrepreneurs, and anyone building something from the heart — this is fertile ground.

But there’s a catch: boundaries matter.

When emotions run high, protecting your peace becomes a power move. Not every opinion deserves your response. Not every distraction deserves your energy.

This week is about moving with flow — not force.

Your Affirmation 🔥

“I move off intuition, protect my peace, and go crazy with the creativity.”

Say it before the meeting.

Say it before you leave for work.

Say it before you go to sleep.

Say it before you chase that goal.

Let your intuition lead. Let your peace be non-negotiable. Let your creativity speak louder than doubt.

This is your week to move differently.

More from 97.9 The Beat

