Celebrity

Nene Leakes Clears The Air About Kissing New Mystery Man

She Said, What She Said: NeNe Leakes Clears The Air On Her Cutesy Kiss With New Man, 'I Really Want To Date With Intention'

Nene Leakes is letting fans know that she's still single despite locking lips with a new man.

Published on February 28, 2026
Nene Leakes is setting the record straight on her lip-locking NBA game date with a new man.

NeNe Leakes
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

It’s been nearly five years since her late husband, Gregg, passed away after a battle with colon cancer; however, Nene claims she’s still taking things slow while looking for someone to spend the rest of her life with.

“I really want to date with intention,” she said on IG Live. “I really want to give it a real shot and date with intention. Find my life partner and… go somewhere and sit down.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG sent fans into a frenzy when she popped out to take in a Memphis Grizzlies game with a man identified as lawyer Arthur Horne III by internet sleuths. Nene, of course, had to clock the girls for spilling her tea.

“Why do y’all have this picture floating around with me and that man’s face on it? It’s so unnecessary,” she said. “Listen, most people know that I was married for a really, really long time. Married to Gregg Leakes. After Gregg’s passing, I started dating somebody that I really hoped the relationship was going to work out. And right now, we’re, like, on a break. We have taken multiple breaks.”

She continued,

“I said to myself in this dating thing, because I’ve never dated my entire life, I’ve always been in a relationship and never really had the opportunity to even date. Men tend to date multiple women all the time, two and three women at a time, so I simply went on a date. I’m not in a relationship with anybody.”

Nene will make her long-awaited return to RHOA this year, and it seems she’ll be doing so without a man in her storyline or, perhaps, with more than one. Either way, we will be seated.

She Said, What She Said: NeNe Leakes Clears The Air On Her Cutesy Kiss With New Man, ‘I Really Want To Date With Intention’ was originally published on bossip.com

