Fernando Mendoza: "Whatever Team Drafts Me, I'm Grateful"

Published on February 27, 2026
NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Indiana Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza spoke at the NFL Combine on Friday in Indianapolis. The majority of mock drafts project Mendoza to be the #1 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he says he’s not letting that affect his mindset or preparation.

“I’m just trying to be the best ‘me’ possible. Whatever team drafts me, I’m grateful. It doesn’t matter if it’s the #1 pick or the #199 pick,” said Mendoza to reporters.

Mendoza said you need equity to lead any NFL franchise.

“You need two things to build equity. One is that you have to play well. That’s where all my focus goes on. If you want to lead, you have to play well. The second thing is that you have to have the respect of your teammates. You earn that through work ethic, through leadership, tenacity, and the way you respond to mistakes. Those are all things I’m planning to work on,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza says he’s had a formal interview with the Raiders.

“It was a fantastic interview. The coaching staff was in there. We went over some of my previous plays, drew some plays on the board, and I thought it was a great meeting,” said Mendoza.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a seven time Super Bowl Champion, is a minority owner of the Raiders. Mendoza has often looked up to Brady.

“To potentially have the opportunity to have a mentor like him would be very meaningful,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosier football team to its first ever national championship in the 2025-26 season. He threw 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions and he also rushed for seven touchdowns.

Mendoza won the Offensive Player of the Game award for his play in the Hoosiers 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes for the National Championship. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards and had a rushing touchdown in that victory.

