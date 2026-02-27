Cardi Fans Fuel Feud Flames Amid 'SNL' Frenzy, React To Claims She Blew Up Backstage Over Nicki Joke

Cardi B dismisses reports of her 'berserk' SNL behavior, suggesting Nicki Minaj's allies are pushing negative stories.

Cardi refutes claims she's linked to a report criticizing Nicki's conservative political ties, warning her accuser to stop involving her.

Despite the alleged incident, Cardi remains welcome on SNL, with no hard feelings from the show's producers.

Cardi B has responded to the claims she went “berserk” backstage at Saturday Night Live, all over a Nicki Minaj joke on Weekend Update.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The Bronx native was the musical guest for SNL‘s 1,000th episode on Jan. 31, performing “Bodega Baddie” and “ErrTime” from her latest album, Am I the Drama?

Nearly a month after her appearance on the show, TMZ reported that Cardi allegedly destroyed equipment during a rehearsal for the sketch comedy show. According to the outlet, the rapper supposedly threatened to leave the show and threw her phone at a TV monitor backstage before punching a screen in the producers’ office—all over a political joke about Nicki Minaj on Weekend Update.

Cardi has been quite busy lately after kicking off her Little Miss Drama Tour earlier this month, but she’s never too busy for a quick clapback. While she didn’t reference the SNL story, specifically, she hinted at the incident before deciding that she doesn’t want to give these headlines the time of day.

“Hmmm all these little random stories…fck it, let them talk, let them eat cake, let them come to the ballllll,” Cardi wrote on X.

One fan account pointed out that Alex Bruesewitz, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump who is friends with Nicki Minaj, tweeted about the headline, writing: “This is why people are calling her ‘crash out Cardi.’”

“Then look who was quick to jump on the story,” they added. “Cardi you make these people SICK knowing they can never control you. I see is exactly why you named the album AM I THE DRAMA?🙂‍↕️”

The former Love & Hip Hop star wrote back to the fan account, writing, “Now all of a sudden random stories coming out …like please -_-”

With these subtweets, Cardi seems to be hinting that Nicki and her new Republican friends are involved in pushing negative stories about her. This assertion comes after she and Bruesewitz argued online earlier this week, with the conservative political consultant claiming that Cardi was involved with a Cybara report stating that Minaj’s tweets in support of MAGA have been “amplified by an army of bots and coordinated activity.”

Cyabra released a report about Minaj, in which they claimed that a “sophisticated army of bots” was behind her recent rise in conservative political spaces.

Bruesewitz described the report as a “total scam,” alleging that Cardi B’s agent, Mike G, was affiliated with the company that published it.

Following Bruesewitz’s claims, Cardi B took to X to fire back, insisting that’s not the case.

“Listen, you involved me in something that has nothing to do with me so now we’re gonna talk about the facts.” she wrote. “Cyabra is a data company with a lot of investors like Mike G, customers like Elon Musk and Pepsi that use that company for data, and even has Mike Pompeo on the board of advisors.” She added, “So what you need to focus on is the fact that data is VERY real and leave me out of your bull***t. I do not have anything to do with that and I don’t give AF!! Now lie and say that’s not true!!!”

She also warned Bruesewitz in the post, writing, “See what happen when you involve me in s**t that don’t have nothing to do with me? I get down to the GRISTLE of it!! And btw I am still gonna sue you, you wet dirty dog.”

On the bright side, if the reports of a backstage blowup are true, there are reportedly no hard feelings over the incident.

TMZ reports that sources close to the situation say Cardi was just having a bad night, and while SNL doesn’t condone such behavior, nobody’s holding any grudges, and she is still welcome to return any time.

