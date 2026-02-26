Listen Live
Close
Local

Jalen Hurts Releases Children's Book, Announces Signing Event

Jalen Hurts Releases Children's Book 'Better Than a Touchdown,' Announces Book Signing Event

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is adding “author” to his list of accomplishments with the release of his debut children’s book, Better Than a Touchdown. The book, set to be released on March 10, 2026, is an inspiring story about friendship, teamwork, and resilience. Illustrated by Nneka Myers, the book follows a young boy named Jalen who, after learning his school’s football team has been cut, rallies his friends to find a solution. Hurts describes the book as “a love letter to the power of community and the importance of doing something bigger than yourself.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own children’s book, and I’m blessed to say that dream has now become a reality,” Hurts shared. “Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve brought into my adult life were passed down to me during childhood. I hope this book strikes a chord of resilience, encourages self-belief, and resonates with not only kids but also teachers, mentors, and parents.”

To celebrate the release, Hurts will host a book signing event at Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books in Philadelphia on March 13, 2026. Fans and readers will have the opportunity to meet the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and get their copies of Better Than a Touchdown signed. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, as Hurts continues to inspire both on and off the field.

Jalen Hurts Releases Children's Book 'Better Than a Touchdown,' Announces Book Signing Event was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys

Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Turning Point USA

Candace Owens' Erika Kirk Documentary Spurs Online Anger 

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Meek Mill Breaks Silence About Viral Bunny Hopping Video

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address

Rep. Al Green Held Up Black People Aren't Apes Sign, Ejected From SOTU

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
15 Items
News  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Trump Treats USA Men’s Hockey Team To McDonald’s Feast At White House

Comment
Love For 214
Music  |  bigbink

THAT TIME ALL THE DFDUB ARTISTS PULLED UP FOR 214 DAY

Comment
A sound recording studio microphone set up against brown background
16:43
Music  |  tethomas

Taffy Baby: The Chicago-Atlanta Force Shaking Up Hip-Hop

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close