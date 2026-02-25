Listen Live
PA Man Sets Fire To Spider, Ends Up In Multiple House Fires

Published on February 25, 2026
Aerial drone view of wildfire near houses and trees
Source: Bohdan Aleksandrovych / Getty

A Pennsylvania man sparked a destructive blaze this week after he set fires inside his home in an attempt to kill spiders, according to local authorities. Investigators say the man used an open flame to target spider infestations, but the fire quickly spread beyond his control and engulfed parts of the property.

Fire crews responded within minutes after neighbors reported heavy smoke and visible flames rising from the residence. Strong winds pushed the fire toward adjacent homes, forcing nearby families to evacuate. Emergency responders worked aggressively to contain the blaze and prevent further damage across the block.

Officials say the fire damaged multiple homes and displaced several residents. Paramedics evaluated homeowners for smoke inhalation, though authorities have not reported any serious injuries. Crews remained at the scene for hours as they extinguished hot spots and secured the area.

Investigators determined that the homeowner intentionally ignited materials inside the house while attempting to burn spiders. Law enforcement officials emphasized the extreme danger of using fire as a pest control method, especially inside enclosed spaces. They noted that even small flames can ignite insulation, wiring, and structural materials within seconds.

Neighbors described a chaotic scene as flames climbed the side of the house and thick smoke filled the street. Some residents rushed to move vehicles and gather pets before firefighters ordered a wider evacuation. Community members later offered temporary shelter and assistance to displaced families.

Authorities have charged the man in connection with the incident and continue to assess the full extent of the property damage. Fire officials urged residents to contact licensed pest control professionals rather than resort to hazardous methods.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly fire can devastate homes and disrupt lives. Local officials plan to review fire safety guidelines with residents in the coming weeks to reinforce prevention efforts and reduce the risk of similar incidents.

