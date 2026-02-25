Source:

57th NAACP Image Awards Announces All Star Presenter Lineup

The 57th NAACP Image Awards is bringing major star power to the stage this year with an impressive lineup of presenters set to appear during the live broadcast on February 28, 2026.

Presented by the NAACP, the annual ceremony honors excellence in film, television, music, and culture and the presenters alone reflect the depth and range of Black talent across industries.

Taking the stage this year:

Halle Bailey

Regé-Jean Page

Regina Hall

Sterling K. Brown

Ryan Coogler

Janelle James

Delroy Lindo

Nicole Beharie

Chase Infiniti

Miles Caton

Ryan Michelle Bathe

The cast of Sistas

From award winning actors and acclaimed directors to rising stars and fan favorites, this year’s presenters represent multiple generations of Black excellence.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air live on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, CBS, and Paramount Network.

Stay locked in with WTLC for more updates as we celebrate another powerful night honoring the culture.

