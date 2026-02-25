Rep. Al Green Removed From Chamber After Banner Incident

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

The Texas Democrat raised the sign “Black people aren’t apes” during remarks at a formal gathering, drawing mixed reactions from attendees. Security personnel approached Green shortly afterward and led him from the venue without further incident.

Green later said his message was intended to condemn racist rhetoric and imagery that dehumanize Black Americans. Supporters praised the congressman for taking a visible stand against bigotry, while critics argued the protest was not appropriate for the setting.

Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, was escorted out of the chamber on Capitol Hill during President Trump’s State of the Union address. Green, a vocal critic of the president, held up a sign that read, “Black people aren’t apes!” The sign referenced a post from the president’s Truth Social account earlier this month, which had a clip of the Obamas as cartoon apes. According to News Nation.

Event organizers declined to comment on the specifics of the removal but stated that decorum rules apply to all participants. The moment quickly spread on social media, sparking conversations nationwide about protest, symbolism, and the boundaries of political expression in official spaces.

