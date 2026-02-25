Listen Live
Desktop banner

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Local

Frederick Jones, Pioneer of Modern Air-Cooling Technology

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Man With Phone By Open Fridge Full Of Fresh Produce
Source: WhiteTea / Getty

Frederick McKinley Jones (1893–1961) was a pioneering African American inventor, mechanical engineer, and entrepreneur whose innovations permanently transformed the transportation industry. Largely self-taught, Jones demonstrated an early aptitude for mechanics and electrical systems, building and repairing devices long before receiving any formal technical training. His ingenuity and persistence eventually led to one of the most important refrigeration breakthroughs of the 20th century.

Between 1938 and 1940, Jones developed the first practical and portable air-cooling unit specifically designed for trucks transporting perishable goods. Before his invention, companies relied on cumbersome and unreliable ice-and-salt methods to keep food cold during shipment. These earlier systems were inefficient, difficult to regulate, and limited the distance that fresh goods could safely travel. Jones’s patented mechanical refrigeration system, secured in 1940, offered a dependable and adjustable cooling solution that could operate while vehicles were in motion. This innovation dramatically improved food preservation and safety, allowing fresh produce, meat, and dairy products to be transported over long distances without spoilage.

Beyond food distribution, Jones’s refrigeration technology proved invaluable for the safe transport of temperature-sensitive medicines and blood supplies—especially during World War II, when reliable mobile refrigeration became critical for military operations and medical care.

Recognizing the commercial potential of his invention, Jones co-founded Thermo King, a company dedicated to manufacturing and distributing these revolutionary cooling units. Under his technical leadership, the company grew into a major force in climate-control systems for transportation.

Frederick McKinley Jones’s legacy extends far beyond a single patent. His work laid the foundation for modern refrigerated transport, reshaping global supply chains and improving public health and food accessibility worldwide.

Frederick Jones, Pioneer of Modern Air-Cooling Technology was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address

Rep. Al Green Held Up Black People Aren't Apes Sign, Ejected From SOTU

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 The Game Awards

New Report Puts Blame On Sarah Bond For Xbox's Recent Failures, Social Media Thinks They Did Her Dirty

Hip-Hop Wired
Oliver "Power" Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga...

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away

Hip-Hop Wired

A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News  |  Weso

Four Shot During Memorial Service For Lil Poppa

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Whataburger Logo
News  |  tethomas

What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down

Comment
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Kyle Bassinga: Atlanta-Area Residents Call Cap On Cobb County After Black Man Found Dead, 'No Indication Of Foul Play'

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close