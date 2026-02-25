Trump’s State of the Union Erupts in Protest

Trump touts economic progress, but many families still feel financial strain

Lawmakers disrupt speech with protests and walkouts over immigration, Trump scandals

Even unifying events like State of the Union become political flashpoints in divisive times



Source: Pool / Getty

President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union in history Tuesday night — nearly one hour and 48 minutes — and what unfolded inside the chamber was less unity, more political collision.

Trump opened in sales mode, calling the economy “roaring” and insisting gas prices, mortgage rates and prescription drug costs are down. He said Americans are winning again. But public polling shows many families still feel financial strain, creating a disconnect between the White House’s message and kitchen-table reality.

He honored the gold medal-winning U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team and recognized a World War II veteran, creating patriotic moments that briefly lifted the room. But the tone quickly shifted.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Texas Democrat Al Green was ejected minutes into the speech after standing on the aisle and waving a sign that read, “Black People Aren’t Apes.” The protest referenced a social media video Trump shared depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. The video was later removed amid bipartisan backlash.

Green, who was also removed during Trump’s address last year, said this time his protest was intentional. “Sometimes you have to take a stand,” he told reporters afterward.

From there, tensions escalated.

As Trump blasted Democrats over immigration and alleged fraud investigations tied to Minnesota’s Somali community, lawmakers shouted back. “You should be ashamed!” yelled Rep. Ilhan Omar. “Liar!” shouted Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who also demanded, “How about those Epstein files?” Both eventually walked out.

Rep. Norma Torres held photos of two U.S. citizens killed by immigration agents in Minneapolis earlier this year. Meanwhile, more than a dozen Democrats invited survivors connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as guests, pressing Trump on files many in his party have urged him to release.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others wore pins calling for full disclosure.

Outside the chamber, dozens of Democrats skipped the speech entirely, attending a “People’s State of the Union” on the National Mall and other counter-events. The official Democratic response came from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who accused Trump of “chaos” and corruption and criticized his immigration tactics.

Inside, Trump doubled down — detailing violent crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, defending aggressive deportation efforts and reviving claims of election “cheating.”

In the end, the speech became a reminder that even moments meant to unify the country can quickly turn into political flashpoints.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack