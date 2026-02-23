400+ Students Attend 8th Annual FBL Summit at Butler

Listen Live
Published on February 23, 2026
Future Black Leaders
Source: Future Black Leaders / Future Black Leaders

8th Annual Future Black Leaders Summit Brings Over 400 Students to Butler University

The energy was unmatched this weekend as Future Black Leaders, Inc. (FBL) hosted its 8th Annual Leadership Summit at Butler University College of Education — and the impact was felt all across Indianapolis.

More than 400 high school students and Future Black Leaders gathered for a full day of inspiration, leadership development, networking, and celebration.

Hosted in partnership with Butler University, the summit created space for young Black leaders to connect, build, and prepare for what’s next.

The annual summit, organized by Future Black Leaders, Inc., continues to grow each year — bringing together students from across Indiana and beyond for workshops, panel discussions, career exploration, mentorship, and recognition ceremonies.

From the moment doors opened, the atmosphere was filled with ambition and joy. Students participated in breakout sessions covering leadership, professional development, entrepreneurship, and community impact. Industry professionals, educators, creatives, and entrepreneurs poured into the building to share insight and resources with the next generation.

One of the most powerful elements of the day was simply seeing so many young Black students in one space — networking, exchanging ideas, and stepping confidently into their futures.

The summit also celebrated outstanding student leaders, and highlighted the growth of FBL’s expanding network.

The Butler University College of Education shared their excitement about hosting the summit, noting the uplifting and joyful experience of welcoming over 400 future changemakers onto campus.

Stay tapped in with Hot 100.9 for more community highlights and Black excellence stories happening right here in Indy.

RELATED: Indy’s Juneteenth 2025: Freedom, Family and Culture

400+ Students Attend 8th Annual FBL Summit at Butler was originally published on hot1009.com

