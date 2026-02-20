New Music Fridays 2026: Baby Keem Drops Ca$ino, Ty Dolla $ign & SZA Release, Vol. 4

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Another end of the week means another round of highly anticipated new music releases.

Baby Keem has returned to music with his long-awaited second studio album, Ca$ino. The album has heavy-hitting features, including Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort, Che Ecru and more.

SZA released a new single today, “Save The Day,” adding another hit to her ever-growing discography. Ty Dolla $ign, Jorja Smith, JID, Caresha and several artists also released new music this week.

Keep scrolling to get the full list of new music drops for this week’s New Music Fridays.