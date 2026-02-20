Listen Live
Close
Sports

North Texas Showing OUT: From the Court to the Olympics

From Dallas courts to the Olympic ice, North Texas athletes are building legacy and making the whole metroplex proud.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

Listen… when we say DFW is different, this is what we mean.

The Dallas Mavericks are pouring into the future of the game in a major way. Head coach Jason Kidd just launched Jason Kidd Select South, a brand-new girls youth basketball program right here in North Texas. Partnering with True Texas Hoops, the program will develop middle and high school players across the region — and for some top teams, costs will be covered through Kidd’s foundation.

That’s not just basketball. That’s investment. That’s legacy. That’s making sure young girls in DFW have real access, real coaching, and real opportunity. We love to see it.

Meanwhile, over with the Dallas Wings, it’s a new era. The Wings have tapped Jose Fernandez as head coach, bringing decades of experience to Arlington. He steps into a squad led by reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, and with the No. 1 overall draft pick again, expectations are sky-high. Fernandez isn’t being shy about it either — he’s talking championship mindset from day one. And honestly? We’re here for it.

But the pride doesn’t stop at the hardwood.

DFW has been shining bright on the Olympic stage. Plano’s own Amber Glenn delivered a season-best performance in her Olympic debut, finishing fifth individually and earning team gold. The resilience? The heart? That’s North Texas through and through.

McKinney native Emily Chan and Coppell’s Hannah Bilka are also representing Team USA, proving once again that this region breeds elite talent across every arena — ice, court, wherever.

From youth programs to pro championships to the Olympic podium, our people are making noise.

North Texas isn’t just watching greatness.
We’re raising it.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Wired
Locals Call For Capping Cross-Bronx Expressway To Reduce Negative Health Effects

Bronx Mall Madness: Hundreds Of Teens Rush Stores And Things Got Ugly

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

Hip-Hop Wired
“Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger

"Hey Tony!": J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Star Gazing w Daya The model
Entertainment  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

Star Gazing With Spaceboifresh

Comment
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

Dallas Named Top City In Texas For Singles

Comment
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Free Yourself: Fantasia's Hubby Kendall Taylor Calmly Castigates Singer's Father Over 'Money Theft' Claims—'False & Fictitious'

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close