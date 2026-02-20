Listen Live
South Dallas Artist to lookout for Ken Hunned

Star Gazing With Spaceboifresh

Introducing Ken Hunned

Published on February 20, 2026
Yeeeaaarrrn ! Strap your seatbelts, it’s time to go Star Gazing with Ken Hunned!

Ken Hunned is a Dallas, Texas–based hip-hop artist known for his authentic, reflective, and focused approach to music. Raised in South Dallas, his sound is rooted in real-life experiences, emotional honesty, and long-term vision rather than trends or comparison. Music began as a creative outlet for Ken Hunned—a way to process personal experiences and express emotions honestly. What started as writing and recording for himself quickly evolved into a serious pursuit once listeners began connecting with the raw truth in his music.

Since then, he has committed to sharpening his craft, developing a clear artistic identity, and building a consistent catalog with intention and discipline. The name Ken Hunned holds personal meaning. While incarcerated, someone once told him that regardless of the situation, he always “kept it a hunned.” The phrase stuck, becoming both a name and a philosophy—representing honesty, integrity, and staying true in every phase of life. Musically, Ken Hunned blends hip-hop and rap with melodic elements and emotionally driven storytelling, drawing inspiration from legends like 50 Cent, Master P, and Cash Money.

While influenced by the greats, he avoids comparisons, allowing his music to stand on his own experiences and perspective. His most recognized record, “Flippa,” comes from his project Hunned, showcasing his focused delivery and grounded storytelling. One of his most personal records, “Go Crazy,” was created after the loss of his brother—a turning point that shaped his growth both personally and artistically. The song captures pain, resilience, and the strength found through adversity. Ken Hunned’s brand centers on honesty, growth, and forward momentum. His music aims to make listeners feel understood, motivated, and focused—offering perspective for those navigating transition, loss, or ambition. His message is simple but powerful: stay true, stay disciplined, and keep moving forward. Currently focused on expanding his catalog and foundation, Ken Hunned is preparing for live performances and future press opportunities while building his audience organically. His long-term vision is to create a lasting body of work that brings freedom, ownership, and impact—well beyond momentary success. Really look forward to what’s to come from Ken Hunned in 2026 and you should too!

