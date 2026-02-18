Listen Live
Close
Local

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Published on February 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A man wanted in Indianapolis on child molestation charges fled from the state and was captured in Texas earlier this month, said the FBI on Wednesday.

48-year-old Adan Sanchez Sarmiento was taken into custody February 4 at a Motel 6 in south San Antonio, Texas. That motel is near a bus line that provides service to Mexico.

“Logic would say that he gets indicted in Indiana and my thought was that he was on his way to the border,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Tim O’Malley.

O’Malley said when Sarmiento was found, law enforcement searched his belonging s and found two loaded pistol magazines, a cell phone, an electronic tablet, zip ties, a knife, a ski mask, lotion, narcotics, scissors, a Mexican passport, a camera, legal documents, and both U.S. and Mexican currency.

This was a part of “Operation No Escape”, which O’Malley said is an FBI-led, multi-agency initiative focused on locating and apprehending violent fugitives regardless of where they are wanted or where they attempt to flee.

“This has been going on for about the last six to eight months where we have put the pressure on finding fugitives no matter who they are or where they came from,” said O’Malley.

He says they were able to use technical resources at the FBI to find Sarmiento.

“This operation would not have been possible without the critical support and collaboration of the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, Texarkana Texas Police Department, San Antonio Police Department, New Braunfels Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice — Office of Inspector General Fugitive Operations, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO),” said O’Malley.

Sarmiento is charged in Marion County by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with four counts of child molesting. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio on February 4 on his outstanding warrant in Indiana and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

Hip-Hop Wired
“Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger

"Hey Tony!": J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

Hip-Hop Wired
FYF Fest 2015 - Day 1

Kanye West & Travis Scott Collab Album On The Way?

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole Announces Global Tour For Alleged Last Album 'The Fall-Off'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Judge Says Black Mother Must Pay $3.2 Million To Teen Accused Of Racially Bullying Her Son & Forcing Him To Drink Urine

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close