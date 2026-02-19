Dallas Royalty: Errol Spence Jr. Pays Homage Legend At RJJ Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. admires Jones' trailblazing career and boundless talent, seeing him as a blueprint for success.

In the heart of Pleasant Grove, a new chapter in Dallas sports culture is being written, and it’s stamped with the seal of boxing royalty. When Errol Spence Jr. stepped into the newly minted RJJ Boxing and Fitness facility, the atmosphere wasn’t just about training; it was about legacy, community, and the undeniable “motion” of an icon like Roy Jones Jr.

The facility, a state-of-the-art complex offering everything from boxing rings to advanced body scanning technology, represents more than just a place to sweat. For the community, it’s a beacon. As Spence noted while walking through the space, “I don’t think we really have a facility like this where you got everything… one-stop shop.”

It’s this kind of investment in our neighborhoods that resonates deeply. It’s not just a business venture; it’s an invitation to the community to elevate itself, right in our own backyard.

The Superman Influence

For Spence, one of the premier names in boxing today, Roy Jones Jr. isn’t just a peer; he’s the blueprint. The connection goes back to childhood days spent watching “Roy Jones Greatest Hits” on repeat.

“He was Superman when I was a kid,” Spence reflected, his admiration evident. “He did everything… I just loved his style and his flair.”

That flair wasn’t just about flashy moves; it was about breaking boundaries. Spence recalled the legendary stories of Jones playing a professional basketball game in the morning and winning a boxing match that same night. It’s that level of audacity and skill that shaped Spence’s own approach to the ring—a refusal to be boxed in by expectations.

A New Mayor in Pleasant Grove?

The cultural embrace of Roy Jones Jr. by Dallas is palpable. Though originally from Florida, the streets are talking, and the word is that Jones has been unofficially adopted. Spence laughed about the rumors that Jones is now the “Mayor of Pleasant Grove.”

“I don’t think Florida gonna give him up like that,” Spence joked, acknowledging Jones’ deep roots. But the sentiment remains: Dallas recognizes real. When an icon plants flags in our soil, invests in our youth, and brings this level of excellence to the city, they become family.

This connection was highlighted during “214 Day,” a celebration of Dallas culture that Spence described simply but powerfully: “That’s what it means in Dallas. It means everything… It’s culture.”

Motion and Legacy

One of the most poignant takeaways from Spence’s visit was the observation of life after the final bell. Seeing Jones thriving, sharp, and looking like he could “still whoop somebody,” offers a powerful narrative for young athletes.

“It’s great to see a boxer after they retire… and they still got different business ventures,” Spence observed. “He’s an icon of sport. People don’t show up unless you got that motion.”

And Jones definitely has motion. From Shaq getting hyped up just by being near him, to the crowd of supporters filling the gym, the respect is universal. Jones didn’t just fight; he fought everyone, from middleweight up to heavyweight, securing a legacy that demands respect.

As we celebrate icons like Roy Jones Jr., we aren’t just looking back at highlight reels. We are looking at the tangible impact of a career built on hard work and fearlessness. By establishing RJJ Boxing and Fitness, Jones is ensuring that his influence extends beyond the history books and into the future champions of Dallas.

In the words of Errol Spence Jr., “Much respect to him… he’s an icon.” And for Dallas, he’s now a part of the fabric that makes this city a heavyweight in its own right.