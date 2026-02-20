Listen Live
Star Gazing With Spaceboifresh

Introducing Daya the Model

Published on February 20, 2026
Today we’re Star gazing with Daya The Model. Hailing from the rawest streets of Saginaw, Michigan, Dayathemodel (SISS) is a vibrant force in rap and hip-hop, now lighting up the DFW area of Texas with her infectious energy and unapologetic authenticity. A proud mother she channels her love for family, art, and hustle into every beat and lyric. Her music is a celebration of life, designed to make you feel good, get up, and dance while inspiring you to embrace your true self.

Star Gazing w Daya The model
Source: Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore / Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore

With a deep passion for art in all its forms, Dayathemodel (SISS) infuses her work with vibrant creativity, blending raw lyricism with feel-good vibes. Dayathemodel (SISS) hones her songwriting craft alongside industry visionaries, fueling her authentic sound. Her goal? To uplift and empower listeners to celebrate themselves boldly and live authentically unapologetically, showing Mothers you can still follow your dream and to never give up. Alongside her music, she’s building a legacy with her athletic wear brand, SISS (So I Started Something), seamlessly weaving her entrepreneurial spirit into her artistic vision.

A natural-born hustler with a radiant, joyful spirit, Dayathemodel (SISS) creates music that’s as real as it gets—happy, heartfelt, and undeniably her. She’s on a mission to spread positivity and inspire movement, inviting her supporters to join her on a journey that’s bigger than herself. Get ready to vibe, dance, and celebrate with Dayathemodel (SISS) as she takes the rap and hip-hop world by storm, one authentic anthem at a time. 

