We Went Backstage Before LaQuan Smith’s Fall-Winter 2026 NYFW Show

The girls know one thing for sure: LaQuan Smith is truly a designer for the gworls.

The celebrity favorite has dressed everyone from Halle Berry and Teyana Taylor to Victoria Monét and Keke Palmer, and a long list in between. His looks are statement makers. They flirt, strut, and demand eye contact. They make some people raise eyebrows – and they help women feel their most confident.

So, when he invited me and HelloBeautiful backstage before his Fall/Winter 2026 show at NYFW in Chelsea, I “was waiting on him at the door.” I couldn’t wait to see the magic happen in real time.

Go Backstage At LaQuan Smith’s NYFW Fall-Winter 2026 Runway Show

From the moment I stepped into the bright room, I saw movement. Everywhere I turned, there were hairstylists, makeup artists, wardrobe stylists, assistants, racks of clothing, garment bags, steamers, and the kind of beautiful chaos that only exists hours before a runway show.

The largest part of the backstage area was for beauty – totally expected. As one of his hairstylists told me last night, “hair and beauty set the vibe for any outfit.

The room smelled like heaven for beauty lovers. Think hairspray, heat tools, oils, and aerosols floating through the air like perfume. Teased hair was the assignment. Stylists teased once, then teased again. The hairspray ‘gawds were pleased. The goal? Retro power glam with a nod to the late ’50s.

Flat irons hissed in the background as sleek styles took shape, while the natural girlies got twists and curls infused with Mizani oil. There were 37 models to prepare, and every second mattered. You could feel the urgency, but also the pride.

True Hair Company was LaQuan’s exclusive hair partner for his FW 2026 NYFW show. They provided luxury-grade extensions, wigs, and high-performance styling and glam support from Mizani Haircare, TYMO Beauty Hair Tools, NARS Cosmetics, and KISS Nails.

‘Where Is The Black Eyeliner?’: LaQuan Smith’s Bold NYFW Eye Runway Look

Makeup was just as bold. Maybe even bolder.

I kept hearing the same request echo across the room: “Black liner! Someone get me a black liner!”

Rows of models sat in director chairs while artists layered glow onto cheekbones and carved out dramatic cat eyes. Bright ring lights were placed at each section to ensure the makeup popped. (This wasn’t real life; it was the runway.)

Tables were filled edge-to-edge with NARS foundations in nearly every shade imaginable, lined up like a beauty lover’s dream. Cheekbones gleamed, skin looked luminous, and lips stayed soft and natural while the eyes did all the talking.

LaQuan Smith NYFW Fall-Winter 2026: Leather, Shearling, Thick Wool, & Mini Everything

Then came the clothes. And whew.

Garment racks filled with black leather, lace, and sculptural silhouettes lined the walls, each look labeled and carefully organized with styling boards detailing every accessory, glove, heel, and earring. Seeing the collection mapped out look-by-look felt like peeking inside LaQuan’s brain.

The CFDA may have banned fur, but LaQuan still delivered warmth and luxury by lining coats and hems with shearling. Because LaQuan does not do fake. A cream mini look trimmed in plush shearling stopped me in my tracks.

Black was the main character, of course. Black satin scarves wrapped hair, lace bodysuits hugged curves, and leather mini shorts and jacket dresses brought the attitude. Croc-textured leather dresses paired with oversized sunglasses and sculptural head wraps gave Bond girl meets Charlie’s Angels energy. You know, like women ready to save the world or drag an ex who deserved it.

Everything felt powerful, feminine, and fearless.

When the collection hit the runway, everything we saw backstage transformed into a full fashion fantasy inside a red-lit show space packed with celebrities. June Ambrose, Claire Sulmers, Monica, Bianca Lawson, and more watched as LaQuan’s retro-meets-badass Fall/Winter 2026 vision came to life.

LaQuan Smith gave us retro glam, winter warmth, and unapologetic sexiness in one collection. And after seeing the madness behind the scenes, I’ll never watch one of his runway shows the same way again.

Keep scrolling to see exclusive backstage shots.