Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty 25 Celebs Turning 50 In 2026 From iconic actors to chart-topping musicians, these stars have spent decades captivating audiences with their talent, charm, and unforgettable contributions to pop culture. As they hit the half-century mark, it's the perfect time to reflect on their incredible journeys and lasting legacies. Take a look below at 25 Celebs Turning 50 In 2026 Emma Bunton (Singer and Actress) Source: Karwai Tang / Getty Emma Bunton rang in 50 on Jan. 21, 2026, proving that Baby Spice has officially leveled up to full-fledged pop royalty. As the sweet-voiced standout of the chart-dominating Spice Girls, Bunton helped define '90s pop with platform sneakers, peace signs, and unstoppable hooks. Decades later, the singer, actress, and radio host still delivers pure nostalgia with a wink, because while the nickname may be Baby, the legacy is all grown up.

Isla Fisher (Actress) Source: Noam Galai / Getty Time may march on, but Isla Fisher clearly didn’t get the memo. Born Feb. 3, 1976, the flame-haired scene-stealer still looks remarkably close to the lovably unhinged party girl she played in Wedding Crashers. Which was a role that turned her into an instant comedy standout. Two decades later, Fisher remains Hollywood’s secret weapon: equal parts charm, chaos, and razor-sharp timing, with a résumé that proves the laughs (and the glow) never fade.



Daddy Yankee (Singer and Rapper) Source: Pablo Cuadra / Getty ¡Gasolina still on full tank. Daddy Yankee turned 50 on Feb. 5, 2026, cementing his status as reggaetón royalty and one of Latin music’s most influential hitmakers. The Puerto Rican trailblazer didn’t just ride the wave, he helped build it, taking the genre from neighborhood block parties to global stadiums. With chart-toppers, crossover smashes, and a legacy that reshaped pop’s rhythm, Daddy Yankee at 50 isn’t just celebrating a milestone birthday. Daddy Yankee marks decades at the top of the beat.

Freddie Prinze, Jr. (Actor ) Source: Michael Buckner / Getty He’s been all that and then some for five full decades. Freddie Prinze Jr., born March 8, 1976, turns 50 this year, officially graduating from teen heartthrob to enduring pop-culture mainstay. From late-’90s swoon-worthy turns in She’s All That to mystery-solving charm in Scooby-Doo, Prinze Jr. defined an era of rom-com cool. Half a century in, the former high school dreamboat still wears the crown just with a little more wisdom (and even better timing).

Rashida Jones (Actress and Filmmaker) Source: Jason Armond / Getty From deadpan side-eyes to scene-stealing sincerity, Rashida Jones turns 50 on Feb. 25, 2026. Her résumé is still the cool kid in the room. After winning over fans on The Office and delivering lovable Type-A perfection on Parks and Recreation, Jones proved she’s far more than the straight woman in a room full of chaos.

Reese Witherspoon (Actress and Producer) Source: Steve Granitz / Getty Bend, snap, and cue the birthday candles. Reese Witherspoon will celebrate her 50th trip around the sun on March 22, 2026, and the Oscar winner is entering the milestone era in signature boss-lady style. After taking home Academy gold for Walk the Line and cementing pink as a power color in Legally Blonde, Witherspoon has built an empire that stretches far beyond the screen. Actor, producer, and book-club tastemaker at 50, Witherspoon isn’t just marking a birthday. She’s proving that ambition, charm, and a perfectly timed hair flip only get better with age.

Peyton Manning (Football Quarterback) Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty Perhaps the most aesthetically believable member of the five-decade club is Peyton Manning. The legendary Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback was born March 24, 1976.

Candace Cameron-Bure (Actress) Source: Barry King / Getty Candace Cameron-Bure was born April 6, 1976. This means that this year, she will be 19 years old than her late onscreen dad Bob Saget was in Full House Season 1.

Melissa Joan Hart (Actress and Director) Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty From Sabrina spells to small-screen stardom, Melissa Joan Hart hits the half-century mark this year, turning 50 on April 18, 2026. The former teen witch of Sabrina the Teenage Witch fame may have traded her broomstick for grown-up roles, but Hart’s charm, wit, and nostalgia powers are still fully intact. Five decades in, she’s proof that a little magic and a lot of talent only gets stronger with time.

James Murray (Comedian and Writer) Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Born May 1, 1976, James Murray of Impractical Jokers will (seriously) be 50 in 2026.

Cillian Murphy (Actor) Source: Karwai Tang / Getty From mind-bending thrillers to atomic-era intensity, Cillian Murphy turns 50 on May 25, 2026. The Oppenheimer Oscar winner has spent decades captivating audiences with piercing stares, magnetic intensity, and roles that linger long after the credits roll.

Colin Farrell (Actor) Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty From brooding crime dramas to Gotham underworlds, Colin Farrell hits the big 5-0 on May 31, 2026. The Oscar-nominated star has kept audiences hooked for decades. Lately Farrell has been strutting into the spotlight as the scheming Penguin in The Penguin. Whether he’s commanding the screen with intensity, charm, or just a well-timed smirk, Farrell proves that half a century hasn’t slowed his stride. Gotham and Hollywood can definitely expect more mischief from this Kingpin.

Blake Shelton (Singer and Songwriter) Source: Lester Cohen / Getty Country crooner, chart-topper, and all-around sage of the red chair, Blake Shelton hits the big 5-0 on June 18, 2026. From selling out stadiums with his hits to dishing wisdom (and the occasional playful roast) as a The Voice coach, Shelton has made half a century look effortless.

Gabriel Iglesias (Comedian and Actor) Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty Get ready to laugh (and maybe snort a little.) Gabriel Iglesias turns a “fluffy” 50 on July 15, 2026. Known for his trademark storytelling, infectious energy, and the kind of humor that makes everyone feel like family, Iglesias has spent decades turning every stage into a party. Half a century in, he proves that jokes age like fine wine and that being “fluffy” never goes out of style.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Actor) Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty Sorcerer, sleuth, and occasional interdimensional hero Benedict Cumberbatch turns 50 on July 19, 2026 (at least in this universe!). The Oscar-nominated star has dazzled audiences as everything from the mind-bending Doctor Strange in the Marvel universe to the world’s greatest detective in Sherlock. Half a century in, Cumberbatch proves that a sharp mind, perfect diction, and a touch of magic only get better with age with no Time Stone required.

Luke Bryan (Singer and Songwriter) Source: Ethan Miller / Getty From chart-topping hits to judging the next big voice, Luke Bryan hits the half-century mark on July 17, 2026. The country superstar has spent decades turning honky-tonk vibes into stadium anthems and bringing southern charm (and a wink or two) to the American Idol stage. At 50, Bryan proves that good boots, great tunes, and an endless grin never go out of style and the party’s far from over.

Jessica Capshaw (Actress) Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Jessica Capshaw turns 50 on Aug. 9, 2026. The Grey’s Anatomy alum has carved her own path far beyond the shadow of her legendary parents, Oscar-winning mom Kate Capshaw and iconic director Steven Spielberg. Half a century in, Capshaw proves that talent, poise, and a little Hollywood magic truly run in the family. Capshaw still makes her mark, one memorable role at a time.

Sarah Chalke (Actress) Source: Robby Klein / Getty From sarcastic sitcom queen to lovable doctor, Sarah Chalke turns 50 on Aug. 27, 2026. She first won hearts and laughs as the charmingly sarcastic Rebecca on Roseanne before proving she could deliver comedy with a stethoscope in hand as Dr. Elliot Reid on Scrubs.

Jon Bernthal (Actor) Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty Born Sept. 20, 1976, Jon Bernthal turns 50 this year. He is still the master of controlled chaos. From The Punisher to countless other roles, Bernthal has made a career out of channeling raw, unhinged intensity in a way that’s equal parts terrifying and magnetic.

Alicia Silverstone (Actress) Source: Jason Armond / Getty You’d be forgiven if you were Clueless that Alicia Silverstone is going to be 50 on Oct. 4, 2026, because she’s barely aged since the ’90s.

Brett Gelman (Actor, Comedian, and Writer) Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty From offbeat laughs to upside-down chills, Brett Gelman turns 50 on Oct. 6, 2026. The Stranger Things standout has spent years delivering unforgettable, unpredictable performances, part comedy, part chaos, and all Gelman. Half a century in, he proves that whether it’s navigating Hawkins or your funny bone, Gelman’s timing never misses and neither does his charm.

Ryan Reynolds (Actor and Entrepreneur) Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Ryan Reynolds turns 50 on Oct. 23, 2026. The Deadpool star and undisputed Scorpio king has spent the better part of two decades perfecting the art of the wink-to-camera one-liner, transforming a wisecracking antihero into a global franchise.

Sal Vulcano (Comedian, Actor, and Producer) Source: New York Yankees / Getty I’m not joking, Sal Vulcano will turn 50 on Nov. 6, 2026.

Anna Faris (Actress) Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty She taught a generation how to run in heels from a masked killer and somehow make it hilarious. Anna Faris, the comic force who broke out in Scary Movie, turns 50 on Nov. 29, 2026. With her pitch-perfect timing, fearless physical comedy, and a knack for playing delightfully unhinged heroines, Faris helped redefine big-screen spoof for the early 2000s. Five decades in, the scream queen-turned-comedy queen still proves that pratfalls and punchlines never go out of style.