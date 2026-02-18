Listen Live
Ronda Rousey Set To Return To MMA, Will Fight Gina Carano

Published on February 18, 2026

Published on February 18, 2026
"Lionsgate Presents ""The Expendables 3"" Los Angeles Premiere"
Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty



Ronda Rousey is set to make a sensational return to mixed martial arts, facing fellow MMA pioneer Gina Carano.

The fight, scheduled for May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, will headline the first professional MMA event promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and will stream live on Netflix.

Rousey, 39, a former UFC bantamweight champion and Olympic judo medalist, last competed in MMA in 2016.

Known for her dominance and signature armbar finishes, Rousey was a trailblazer in women’s MMA, holding the UFC record for six consecutive title defenses.

After retiring, she transitioned to WWE, becoming a three-time champion, and also appeared in blockbuster films like “The Fast & Furious” and “The Expendables.”

Carano, 43, widely regarded as a pioneer of women’s MMA, retired in 2009 after a high-profile bout against Cris Cyborg.

She later found success in Hollywood, starring in films like “Deadpool” and the TV series “The Mandalorian.”

This fight marks her return to the cage after a 17-year hiatus.

The bout will be contested at 145 pounds under the Unified Rules of MMA, featuring five 5-minute rounds.

Both fighters expressed mutual respect and excitement for the matchup, with Carano calling it an honor and Rousey labeling it the “biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history.”

The event promises to be a landmark moment for MMA, celebrating the legacies of two icons who helped shape the sport.

Ronda Rousey highlights:

Gina Carano highlights:





