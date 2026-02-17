Listen Live
Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
News

Fans and Family Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Michael “5000” Watts

Published on February 17, 2026
DJ Michael Watts King's Day
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Fans and family came together in powerful unity to honor the life of a cultural architect whose impact stretched far beyond turntables and radio waves.

Known for his heart, humility, and relentless dedication to the city’s music scene, Watts helped push Houston’s Chopped and Screwed sound onto the global stage. On Monday, February 16, 2026, legends, executives, artists, family members, and lifelong fans gathered to celebrate the life of a man who helped define the soundtrack of a generation.

DJ Michael Watts King's Day
Source: David Settle / DJ Michael Watts King’s Day

The day began with a private funeral service at Luke Humble Church, where Pastor Walter August led a heartfelt ceremony. Close family members were joined by respected figures in Southern hip hop, including Slim Thug, Mike Jones, Lil O, D-Reck of Wreckshop Records, and OG Ron C. Colleagues from Radio One Houston were also present, honoring the man who for years energized listeners with his mid day mix, 5 O Clock mix, and Sunday evening Swishahouse Mix on 97.9 The Box. Former supervisor Terri Thomas reflected on Watts’ greatness not just as a DJ, but as a determined professional who never stopped pushing the culture forward.

Following the private service, the celebration expanded into a community wide tribute known as King’s Day at The Bell Tower on 34th.

More than 500 supporters filled the venue, with many arriving hours early to secure entry. Guests were greeted by a signature seamoss beverage curated by Exotic Pop, with proceeds benefiting the Watts family. Inside, attendees walked through a powerful visual journey of his life, featuring life size images, a video tribute, and a memorabilia exhibit displaying awards, plaques, paraphernalia, and iconic photos that chronicled his decades long influence.

DJ Michael Watts King's Day
Source: David Settle / DJ Michael Watts King’s Day

As the evening continued, the celebration transformed into the kind of musical tribute Watts himself would have appreciated. DJ J Que, DJ Mr Rogers, and DJ Mankind took to the turntables, spinning some of his most memorable mixes. The music stirred deep emotion throughout the room. Some guests danced in celebration of the sound he helped elevate, while others wiped away tears as familiar slowed down anthems filled the air. Congressman Christian Menefee offered words of proclamation, formally recognizing the lasting imprint Watts left on Houston’s cultural identity.

DJ Michael Watts King's Day
Source: David Settle / DJ Michael Watts King’s Day

The day concluded with an unforgettable farewell. Watts’ wife, Tammie Watts, addressed the crowd with gratitude, thanking the city for embracing her husband not just as an entertainer but as family. After a final prayer, a horse drawn carriage carried Michael “5000” Watts to his final resting place. More than 100 slab cars followed in procession, engines rumbling in tribute to a Houston legend. In life and in farewell, Watts moved the city. And Houston responded the only way it knew how, with love, loyalty, and a soundtrack that will never fade.

Fans and Family Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Michael “5000” Watts was originally published on theboxhouston.com

