Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In 31st Birthday Pics, Teases 'Act III'

GOOD GOOGLY MOOGLY! Megan Thee Stallion Drops Record-Scratch Sizzling Snaps Of Birthday Baddie B(ack)-Side, Teases ‘Act III’ Release

Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet with her steamy 31st birthday photo shoot and a teaser about her upcoming "Act III" album.

Published on February 17, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion’s vinyl-bound birthday photos ignited a social media mouthwatering melee as she teases the upcoming release of her Act III album. Meg is hotter and hotter with every pop-out, and she can’t keep getting away with this!

Megan Thee Stallion appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Megan is the queen of switching it up while staying true to her chic and sexy brand, and the eye-popping photos for her 31st birthday are no exception. The Hotties knew she had some heat coming after the “Bigger In Texas” rapper gave a glimpse of her boo’d up Valentine’s Day, which she reclaimed for a “happy pre MEGAN DAY!”

Meg complemented her beachy flowing curls with a natural makeup beat and a strapless white Diesel bikini. She’s also holding a beautiful bouquet from her man, her man, her man Klay Thompson, who makes a quick cameo showing off his NBA pro player physique on the beach.

When Megan Day finally arrived on Sunday morning, she did not hesitate to turn up the beat and the heat with a futuristic music-themed series of photos. Instead of the flowing long locks or a blunt bob, Megan went bold and blue with a shocking short haircut and strappy black outfit that hugged every curve to perfection and showed off her super snatched waist.

She towers over a giant album in matching strappy stiletto heels, turning the oversized vinyl into her stage. Between the brightly colored hair, dynamic poses, and unreal angles, it’s giving anime meets Aaliyah’s “We Need A Resolution” video, plus a heaping helping of the Houston star’s signature style. And we love to see it!

When it comes to the fans, Klay can’t keep all that to himself!

The gorgeous and generous Grammy winner let the fans know that she plans to bless us with even more than this b-day slay and inspiration for summer body goals:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💙 Drop some blue hearts if you ready for ACTIII hotties,” she wrote.

So if your feed is flooded with blue hearts on Sunday, you can thank the highly anticipated teaser for Act III album to close out Megan’s self-titled trilogy. Gisele taught our girl well!

For everyone who speculated that being in her WAG bag and “Lover Girl” era meant Meg was out of the rap game, think again! It looks like she’s just warming up for the best Hot Girl Summer yet. Do you think the new look and color are here to stay for the new album? Will fans get their wish of a Juvenile collab after overwhelming demand for Meg to hop on a remix of his new banger “B.B.B.” with some “big booty b***h*” bars?

Whatever Megan Thee Stallion has planned, our ears and eyes can’t get enough! Happy Birthday, Meg!

GOOD GOOGLY MOOGLY! Megan Thee Stallion Drops Record-Scratch Sizzling Snaps Of Birthday Baddie B(ack)-Side, Teases ‘Act III’ Release was originally published on bossip.com

