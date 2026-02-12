Source: Christine_Kohler / Getty There has long been speculation and curiosity surrounding the racial backgrounds of certain United States presidents, particularly regarding the possibility of African ancestry. One of the most frequently discussed cases is that of Thomas Jefferson, whose relationship with Sally Hemings, an enslaved Black woman at Monticello, has led historians to explore the likelihood that some of his descendants carried African ancestry. DNA testing in the late 1990s confirmed a genetic link between the Jefferson male line and Hemings’ descendants, intensifying discussions about Jefferson’s complex racial legacy. While Jefferson himself was not Black, the connection adds nuance to the traditional narratives of early American leadership. Another president often mentioned in this context is Barack Obama, who openly identifies as African American. Obama’s father was Kenyan, making him the first U.S. president with direct, documented African heritage. His election sparked conversations about race in America and the historic significance of a Black man holding the highest office in the country. Unlike the Jefferson example, Obama’s Black heritage is undeniable and celebrated as a milestone in American history. TRENDING: 100 Things You Didn’t Know About Barack Obama There are also more speculative claims regarding other presidents, based on genealogical hints or physical appearance. Some researchers have suggested that Warren G. Harding might have had an African ancestry, though the evidence is far from definitive. Love National? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Take a look at these United States presidents who have helped shape U.S. history, who are rumored to have black in their DNA.

Abraham Lincoln Source: Christine_Kohler / Getty Abraham Lincoln aka honest Ab was the 16th president of the United States, he represented elected term was 1861-186Abraham Lincoln is also the president on the penny has a connection to black folks that goes beyond the role he playe din ending slavery. in 2001 there was a book titled ‘ black people and their place in history.’ a historian by the name of Leroy Vaughn, MD, MBA, alleges that Abraham Lincolns father was african american and that his mother was ethiopian, which potentially expliens his cores hair. In his election, his rival campaigned by using propaganda that depicted Lincoln as “Abraham Africanus the First,” an African man.

Warren Harding Warren Harding was the 29th president of the United States. His elected office term was from March 4, 1921, – August 2, 1923, during which he served as a member of the Republican Party. Similar to Abraham Lincoln, it’s rumored that former president Warren Harding had black ancestry on both sides of his family tree. In a reported instance, former president Harding said, “One of my ancestors may have jumped the fence.” However, a conducted DNA test confirms that the rumors about former president Harding having black in him were false.

Calvin Coolidge Calvin Coolidge was the 30th president of the United States. He was the vice president to the Warren Harding administration, but was sworn in at 2 am when former president Harding passed away from a sudden cerebral hemorrhage in 1923. Author Auset Bakhufu claimed that Coolidge had a black ancestry; however, these statements about Coolidge are generally taken as rumors, though Coolidge himself claims that his mother’s darker complexion comes from her mixed indian ancesrty.

Dwight Eisenhower Dwight Eisenhower was the 34th president of the United States, serving two terms from 1953 to 1961. Former President Eisenhower was a five-star general in the U.S. Army and Supreme Commander of Allied forces during WWII. Claims that former president Dwight Eisenhower had African ancestry are unconfirmed rumors; this is often based on 19th-century photos of her mother, Ida Elizabeth Stover-Eisenhower. Official genealogy documents his ancestors as German, Swiss-German, and English with no record of African American heritage.

Andrew Jackson Andrew Jackson was the 7th president of the United States. He was a two-term president serving from 1829 to 1837. Jackson was a key figure in founding the Democratic Party and was also a military hero in the War of 1812 before he entered politics. According to historian J.A. Rodger’s pamphlet, “The 5 Black Presidents,” he says former president Andrew Jackson’s Irish mother married a black man, and Jackson’s oldest brother was reportedly sold into slavery. While Andrew Jackson is listed among several presidents who are rumored to have black ancestry, the claims remain speculation.