Takeoff Murder Trial Set for November 9 in Houston

Published on February 12, 2026
Patrick Clark
The murder trial for the man accused of killing Takeoff has officially been scheduled, marking a major step forward in a case that has deeply impacted Houston and the hip hop community. Court officials confirmed that proceedings will begin this fall as prosecutors and defense attorneys prepare for what is expected to be a closely watched trial.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 36, is set to go to trial on Nov. 9. His attorney, Letitia Quinones Hollins, confirmed the date, with jury selection scheduled to begin on Nov. 5. Clark is charged in connection with the 2022 death of the rapper, whose legal name was Kirsnick Khari Ball.

Takeoff was shot and killed around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2022, during a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Video that circulated online appeared to show Quavo walking away from the area moments before gunfire erupted. Authorities say Takeoff was struck during the shooting and died at the scene.

Two other people were also shot during the incident but were transported to hospitals in private vehicles and survived their injuries. Prosecutors allege that surveillance video shows Clark pointing and firing a gun toward a group of people. Investigators have also stated that Clark’s fingerprints were recovered from a wine bottle left at the scene.

Clark has consistently denied firing the fatal shots. His defense team maintains that he did not kill the rapper and continues to assert his innocence as the case moves toward trial. As November approaches, many in Houston and across the country will be watching closely for answers in a case that changed hip hop forever.

