Listen Live
Close
Local

Meta Breaks Ground on $10B Data Center Campus in Lebanon

Meta Breaks Ground on $10B Data Center Campus at Lebanon’s LEAP District

Published on February 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Meta Data Centers
Source: WISH-TV

LEBANON, Ind.–Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and Meta Platforms Inc. executives broke ground on a $10 billion data center campus in Lebanon Wednesday.

The campus, located at the LEAP Innovation and Research District, is one that the executives say will create around 300 operational jobs and support over 4,000 construction jobs.

“We’re looking at something that’s taking the nation and the country by storm. That is how do we compete in the world of AI,” said Braun at the ceremony.

He said there are a lot of good things about data centers.

“They’re going to lift wages in this state and that’s a goal of ours too. As we grow business, we’re going to grow wages,” said Braun.

Meta’s investment is expected to contribute to local and state tax bases, as well as support schools and nonprofits.

The campus will feature 13 buildings, including 10 data center buildings, and Meta will pay for all energy used and restore water consumed by the data center to local watersheds.

“This means for the majority of the year we’re going to use zero water. We’re minimizing water usage as much as possible and for the water we do use, we are committed to restoring 100% of that in the watersheds,” said Rachel Peterson, vice president of data centers at Meta. 

 Meta also has a $800 million, 700,000-square-foot data center in Jeffersonville that is nearing its completion.

Meta Breaks Ground on $10B Data Center Campus at Lebanon’s LEAP District was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops 'Booman' Documentary As An Appetizer

Hip-Hop Wired
Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Was Most-Streamed 2010s Song of 2025

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close