Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Aldis Hodge Talks Adding Matthew Lillard To 'Cross' Season 2

Aldis Hodge Talks Adding Matthew Lillard To ‘Cross’ Season 2

Published on February 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cross On Prime TV Morning Hustle Interview Feb 2026
Source: Reach Media / other

Aldis Hodge and Matthew Lillard Tease Thrilling Season 2 of ‘Cross’

The Morning Hustle welcomed Aldis Hodge and Matthew Lillard to discuss the highly anticipated second season of Cross, streaming on Prime Video starting February 11th. The duo shared insights into the show’s evolution, their roles, and the cultural impact of the series.


Hodge, who stars as Alex Cross, reflected on the show’s success, with Season 1 amassing over 40 million views in just 20 days. Now stepping into an executive producer role, Hodge emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive and inclusive environment on set. “We’re setting the standard for quality, not just in storytelling but in how we treat our team,” he shared.

Lillard, a new addition to the cast, plays billionaire Lance Durant, a character he describes as both ambitious and morally complex. Known for his iconic roles in Scream and Scooby-Doo, Lillard brings a fresh dynamic to the series. “It’s an honor to join such a successful show,” he said, adding that his character’s mission to “feed the world by any means necessary” will keep viewers on edge.

The conversation also touched on the show’s cultural authenticity. Hodge praised the creative team for staying true to the essence of Washington, D.C., and addressing issues relevant to the Black community. “This show resonates because it’s real, from the top down,” he noted.

With three episodes dropping on February 11th and weekly releases thereafter, Cross Season 2 promises to deliver suspense, action, and a deeper dive into Alex Cross’s world. Don’t miss it!

RELATED STORIES:

7 Can’t Miss Shows Currently On Netflix

Pluto TV Launches 50 Cent Action Channel To Celebrate His 50th Birthday

‘Cross’ Season 2 Trailer Drops With Menacing New Woman Villain

Aldis Hodge Talks Adding Matthew Lillard To ‘Cross’ Season 2 was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops 'Booman' Documentary As An Appetizer

Hip-Hop Wired
Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Was Most-Streamed 2010s Song of 2025

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close