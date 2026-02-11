Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Spike Lee Reflects on 38 Years of School Daze

Published on February 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Spike Lee Interview Cover
Source: Reach Media / other

Spike Lee Reflects on Legacy, School Daze, and Cultural Impact on The Morning Hustle

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee joined The Morning Hustle to celebrate the 38th anniversary of his iconic film School Daze. The conversation was a vibrant mix of nostalgia, cultural insights, and reflections on his groundbreaking career.


Lee shared heartfelt memories of School Daze, a film that spotlighted the HBCU experience and Black Greek life. Despite initial push back from his alma mater Morehouse College during filming, the movie has since become a cultural touchstone, inspiring countless students to explore Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Lee hinted at a potential Broadway adaptation of School Daze, promising fans a musical reimagining of the classic.

The discussion also touched on Lee’s autobiographical elements in his films, including Crooklyn, which remains a fan favorite. He revealed that many of his early acting roles, like Half-Pint in School Daze, were born out of budget constraints, but they’ve since become iconic.

Lee also reflected on the enduring relevance of his films, particularly Do the Right Thing, which addressed police brutality decades before it became a central topic in today’s social justice movements. He expressed both pride and frustration that the themes of his work remain so timely.

The interview wrapped with Lee acknowledging the homage paid to his signature dolly shot by Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl and celebrating the ongoing influence of his work in music and film. He encouraged fans to experience School Daze on the big screen, emphasizing its timeless message: “Wake up!”

RELATED STORIES:

Most Anticipated 2026 TV Shows & Movie Releases

Absolute Cinema: The Top Movies & TV Shows Of 2025

Movies & TV To Watch This Week

Spike Lee Reflects on 38 Years of School Daze was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Was Most-Streamed 2010s Song of 2025

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close