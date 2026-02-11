Source: R1 / R1

GloRilla breaks her silence in response to her sister Scar Face Woods‘ recent comments.

The Memphis rapper’s sister hopped on TMZ and had a lot to say about Big Glo, claiming she does not take care of her family, and they are still struggling.

“She got an obligation to share the wealth. We sat here and struggled together. Yea she obligated, them friends obligated? She doing everything for them. So I feel like I’m obligated. She not doing nothing for the family, at all,” Woods said.

She also claimed that their mother is still working at FedEx to cover her bills. Scar Face added that she would be willing to put the issues behind them if the “FNF” rapper gave her $2,500 to make amends.

When asked if she was worried about what her parents may say after seeing her speak out, she made it clear that she does not care, “At the end of the day, the day gotta end, I don’t give a f*ck.”

Big Glo later addressed her sister’s negative comments during an Instagram Live, aiming to clear the air. During the Live, she called both her mother and father in an effort to debunk her sister’s claims.

Mama Glo confirmed that she no longer works at FedEx, revealing that the Memphis rapper retired her so she could take care of her. The “Tomorrow 2” rapper’s father said nothing but great things about her as well:

“You have been outstanding, I could never pay you back for all the sh*t you’ve done for me, I lost count.”

Scar Face Woods has not (yet) responded to her sister GloRilla. Since her TMZ interview, rapper Tory Lanez sent her money from prison, saying, “If you’re really f*cked up and really tripping about $2,500…I’ll send it to you gang.”

GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support was originally published on hiphopwired.com