Dallas Named Top City In Texas For Singles

A SmartAsset study has named Dallas the top city for singles in Texas. Analysis found that close to 46% of Dallas residents over the age of 15 are single and have never been married.

By comparison, 38% of residents are married, and 9.3% are divorced. Nationally, Dallas ranks 33rd, while Detroit leads the country with 57.4% of residents having never been married, followed by Boston coming in at 56.6%, and New York at 56.4%

This date comes from the U.S. Census Bureau, which includes data from 115 different cities with populations of at least 100,000. Other North Texas cities on the list include Irving at No. 84, Fort Worth at number 86, Arlington at number 88, and Grand Prairie at number 100.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, make sure you’re mixing and mingling this weekend. There are obviously plenty of options in the city.

