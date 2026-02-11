Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Dallas Named Top City In Texas For Singles

Dallas is referred to as the singles capital of Texas. 46% of residents over the age of 15 are reportedly single.

Published on February 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Skyline
Source: Mark McCray / Mark McCray

A SmartAsset study has named Dallas the top city for singles in Texas. Analysis found that close to 46% of Dallas residents over the age of 15 are single and have never been married.

TRENDING: Self-Care For Singles On Valentines Day

By comparison, 38% of residents are married, and 9.3% are divorced. Nationally, Dallas ranks 33rd, while Detroit leads the country with 57.4% of residents having never been married, followed by Boston coming in at 56.6%, and New York at 56.4%

This date comes from the U.S. Census Bureau, which includes data from 115 different cities with populations of at least 100,000. Other  North Texas cities on the list include Irving at No. 84, Fort Worth at number 86, Arlington at number 88, and Grand Prairie at number 100.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, make sure you’re mixing and mingling this weekend. There are obviously plenty of options in the city.

TRENDING: Celebrate Your Valentine’s & Galentine’s In Dallas

Dallas Named Top City In Texas For Singles was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

White Fright: MAGA Snowflakes Attack Jay-Z Over Super Bowl Halftime Star Selection

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
25 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close