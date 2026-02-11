Source: Joosep Martinson / Getty

20 Photos Of Dutch Olympic Speedskater And Jake Paul’s Fiancée, Jutta Leerdam

Jutta Leerdam, a 27-year-old Dutch speedskater, is not only a world-class athlete but also the fiancée of influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Born in ‘s-Gravenzande, Netherlands, Jutta began speed skating at age 11 and quickly rose to prominence.

She won her first world junior championship in 2017 and has since earned 12 world championship medals, including six golds.

Jutta made her Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, where she won a silver medal in the 1000m event.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, she claimed her first Olympic gold in the same event, breaking the Olympic record with a time of 1:12.31.

Off the ice, Jutta is a social media influencer with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

She has modeled for major brands like Nike and Skims, showcasing her life beyond speed skating.

Jutta and Jake Paul began dating in 2023 after he invited her onto his podcast.

Their relationship blossomed, and Jake proposed in March 2025.

The couple frequently supports each other’s careers, with Jutta attending Jake’s boxing matches and Jake cheering her on at the Olympics.

Jutta’s combination of athletic excellence and social media presence has made her a global star, while her relationship with Jake Paul continues to draw attention both on and off the rink.

Take a look below at 20 Photos Of Dutch Olympic Speedskater And Jake Paul’s Fiancée, Jutta Leerdam.

RELATED | Top 10 Hottest Winter Olympic Female Athletes Of 2026

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker