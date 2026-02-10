Listen Live
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping 12-Year-Old

Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old

A 27-year-old Texas man, Graham Michael Dunn, who has been described as a "serial sexual predator" by authorities, is facing aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

Published on February 10, 2026
Man Arrested in Handcuffs
Source: StoryBlocks / storyblocks

A 27-year-old Texas man, Graham Michael Dunn, who has been described as a “serial sexual predator” by authorities, is facing aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault charges after he allegedly abducted a 12-year-old girl while she was walking her dog.

According to reports, the child was abducted on January 30th in her Galveston neighborhood. According to the Galveston Police Chief, the suspect used a ruse on social media to lure the child in before forcing her into his vehicle.

Police responded to a call about a missing girl around 9 pm, causing a massive search to be launched involving 3 drones, a state helicopter, along with multiple agencies, including the Texas DPS.

Investigators were led to the 8700 block of Seawall Boulevard after an emergency “ping” located the victim’s phone. Surveillance video from a nearby hotel confirms that the girl was brought inside by Graham Dunn.

Officers forced themselves into the hotel room, rescuing the child and taking Graham into custody, where he was charged. His bond is set at $500,000, and the child was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Though the investigation is ongoing, police noted that Graham may face additional charges. Graham has a history of legal issues in North Texas and other states, including North Carolina, Massachusetts, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, he was wanted for evading arrest at Southern Methodist University on Jan. 21, which was only 9 days before the kidnapping.

At the time of Graham’s Galveston arrest, he was also the subject of an active warrant for a bond and violation related to a previous adult involving a bodily injury charge.

His Dallas-Fort Worth criminal record includes an arrest in Farmers Branch in June of 2023, which was also an assault and bodily injury charge; following that, he faced additional charges for probation violations.

Court records state that Grahams has ties to Frisco and other parts of North Texas. Additionally, he has been accused of crimes by women in North Carolina; however, specific charges in that state have not been detailed.

