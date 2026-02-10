Listen Live
Bad Bunny Taps Mitchell & Ness For Super Bowl Jersey Drop

Want to get your hands on the jersey worn by Bad Bunny during his epic Super Bowl Halftime Show? Mitchell & Ness has you covered this May.

Published on February 9, 2026
Super Bowl Sunday was something to be witnessed, whether you were in front of a TV watching it or lucky enough to be one of the over 70,000 who packed out the Levi’s Stadium in 72-degree weather — we saw those shorts!

Of course, the real eye-grabber of it all was Bad Bunny, who put on a historic Halftime Show performance that currently has half the world studying Spanish or hitting up Google Translate something serious.

See it for yourselves below via a collab post between the NFL and Telemundo — got to love the unity:

RELATED: Bad Bunny Isn’t Waiting Until The Super Bowl To Show Off His Swag, Rocks Cartier & Bottega Veneta During A Press Stop

For the stylish ones out there who were eyeing the custom cream jersey Benito wore over a matching and quite dashing fit by Zara surprisingly enough, Mitchell & Ness will be making your dreams come true this May. Pairing with the “NUEVAYoL” entertainer himself, the sportswear staple will release a limited edition “Super Tazón LX” jersey in an identical fashion to the one Bad Bunny made a global statement in. As the put it in the press release, reiterated in the post below, “His impact reaches far beyond music, shaping fashion, amplifying Latin culture, and opening doors for a new era of creative expression, showing the world that ‘The only thing more powerful than hate is love.'”

This version replaces the 64 with Super Bowl LX branding and a shoutout to the San Francisco Bay area, significant both for the location of the game itself in Santa Clara but also the heavy Latino community that populates the area.

Expect the Bad Bunny x Mitchell & Ness “Super Tazón LX” Super Bowl Halftime Jersey to run in limited quantities and orders to be shipped in May. Preorder now online while it lasts! Take a look at more images below:

