Listen Live
Close
Local

Former Wake Forest RB Wins Super Bowl MVP

Published on February 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

A former North Carolina college football player earned the game’s top honor Sunday night.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP after totaling 161 yards in a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, led by Charlotte-area native Drake Maye.

Walker, 25, spent part of his collegiate career at Wake Forest, where he played in 2019 and 2020, according to WBTV. During two seasons with the Demon Deacons, he rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns before transferring to Michigan State for the 2021 season. He declared for the NFL draft in 2022.

Walker became the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1998.

Click here for the full story

Former Wake Forest RB Wins Super Bowl MVP was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

Hip-Hop Wired
Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Police at Crime Scene
Local  |  tethomas

Fatal Shooting At Fort Worth Apartment Party

Comment
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close