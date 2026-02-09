Listen Live
Former Eagles Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jergensen, Dead at 91

Published on February 9, 2026
Sonny Jurgensen, the Hall of Fame quarterback who began his illustrious NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, has passed away at the age of 91. Jurgensen’s family confirmed his death in a heartfelt statement, celebrating his life both on and off the field. Known for his “golden arm” and fearless spirit, Jurgensen’s legacy is cemented as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Drafted by the Eagles in 1957, Jurgensen spent eight seasons in Philadelphia, where he set franchise records that stood for decades. His 32 touchdown passes in 1961 remain a highlight of his career with the Eagles. In 1964, he was traded to Washington, where he played for 11 more seasons, earning four Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in passing yards five times. Over his 18-year career, Jurgensen amassed 32,224 passing yards and 255 touchdowns, earning his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

Beyond his playing days, Jurgensen became a beloved broadcaster, shaping the way fans experienced the game for nearly four decades. His No. 9 jersey was retired by Washington in 2022, a testament to his enduring impact on the franchise. As the football world mourns his loss, Jurgensen’s legacy as a player, broadcaster, and family man will continue to inspire generations.

