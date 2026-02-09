Listen Live
Close
Sports

Super Bowl LXI Logo Creates Fan Theories On 2027 Matchup

Super Bowl LXI Logo Creates Fan Theories On Who Will Play In 2027

The NFL’s new Super Bowl LXI logo has sparked fan theories about which teams will play in the 2027 game at SoFi Stadium.

Published on February 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LX Press Conference
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Less than 24 hours following Super Bowl LX, the NFL has revealed the new logo for Super Bowl LXI, set to be played on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. 

TRENDING: Commercials From Super Bowl 60 That We Loved

Fans have theories and speculations that the colors in the logo give hints to what teams will be playing in the big game. Super Bowl logo theory has allegedly been correct for the last 5 seasons, starting with Super Bowl 56 with the Bengals vs Rams, then Super Bowl 57 Kansas City vs the Eagles, Super Bowl 58 Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 59 Kansas vs Eagles again, and this year’s Super Bowl 60 with Patriots vs Seahawks. Apparently, the logo colors from each of those years have favored both teams that were playing.

This year’s color scheme is orange/ yellow/red and green/teal.
Fans share who they believe will be playing in Super Bowl 61 based on the new logo colors.

They believe the teal could represent the Miami Dolphins or the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the red, yellow, and orange could represent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Arizona Cardinals due to their rivalry jersey from this past season.

However, fans heavily believe Super Bowl 61 will end up being Kansas City vs the Philadelphia Eagles, which does represent the color combos in the new logo.

This is all theory and speculation.

Super Bowl LXI Logo Creates Fan Theories On Who Will Play In 2027 was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
2006 Cannes Film Festival - "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" Photocall

Halle Berry Says Storm Won't Be Included In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But...

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Englad Patriots

Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance, Social Media Celebrates

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
National  |  Kirby Lozano

North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Comment
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The 6 Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Police at Crime Scene
Local  |  tethomas

Fatal Shooting At Fort Worth Apartment Party

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close