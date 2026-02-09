Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Less than 24 hours following Super Bowl LX, the NFL has revealed the new logo for Super Bowl LXI, set to be played on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

TRENDING: Commercials From Super Bowl 60 That We Loved

Fans have theories and speculations that the colors in the logo give hints to what teams will be playing in the big game. Super Bowl logo theory has allegedly been correct for the last 5 seasons, starting with Super Bowl 56 with the Bengals vs Rams, then Super Bowl 57 Kansas City vs the Eagles, Super Bowl 58 Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 59 Kansas vs Eagles again, and this year’s Super Bowl 60 with Patriots vs Seahawks. Apparently, the logo colors from each of those years have favored both teams that were playing.

This year’s color scheme is orange/ yellow/red and green/teal.

Fans share who they believe will be playing in Super Bowl 61 based on the new logo colors.

They believe the teal could represent the Miami Dolphins or the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the red, yellow, and orange could represent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Arizona Cardinals due to their rivalry jersey from this past season.

However, fans heavily believe Super Bowl 61 will end up being Kansas City vs the Philadelphia Eagles, which does represent the color combos in the new logo.

This is all theory and speculation.

Super Bowl LXI Logo Creates Fan Theories On Who Will Play In 2027 was originally published on majic945.com