WATCH: From Legacy to Leadership: Tershea Rice On Carrying Black History Forward

Source: R1 / R1

As part of Urban One’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, Chey Parker of the Quicksilva Morning Show sat down with Tershea Rice of the Greater Baltimore Urban League for a powerful conversation about legacy, resilience, and the future of Black communities.

Reflecting on what 100 years of Black History Month represents, Rice emphasized that today’s work is built on the sacrifices of those who came before. She described her role as continuing the mission of advancing economic mobility in underserved communities, ensuring that people are not simply surviving but gaining real opportunities to move forward. While progress over the past century has been significant, Rice noted that it also serves as a baseline for the work still ahead.

The conversation turned to the current economic climate, particularly the disproportionate layoffs impacting Black women, despite them being the most educated demographic in the country. Rice offered words of encouragement to those facing uncertainty, urging them to recognize their power as builders of their own legacies. She encouraged viewers to pour the same dedication they once gave employers back into themselves, reminding them that growth often requires taking risks.

Rice also spoke about how the work of ancestors continues to shape her leadership today. She pointed out that access to economic opportunity is deeply connected to where people live, work, and go to school. Removing those barriers, especially for residents in Baltimore’s Black Butterfly, remains a central focus of the Urban League’s mission.

Looking ahead to another election year, Rice stressed the importance of investing in youth. She described this generation as full of potential and rebellion that simply needs guidance, community, and love to transform society in ways previous generations could only imagine.

Rice shared that one of her proudest moments this past year was celebrating the Urban League’s own 100 year milestone, aligning with the broader Black history legacy. She highlighted collaboration and partnership as key drivers of progress.

When asked what she loves most about being Black, Rice smiled and said it is the effortless swag, resilience, and the unmatched ability to love unconditionally, even through trauma.

WATCH: From Legacy to Leadership: Tershea Rice On Carrying Black History Forward was originally published on 92q.com